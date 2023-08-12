 Has Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Married Salman Toor? Here's What We Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHas Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Married Salman Toor? Here's What We Know

Has Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Married Salman Toor? Here's What We Know

A raging debate gripped social media with the Pakistani audience being of the opinion that Ali's act was an insult to Islam.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
article-image

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, who shot to global fame with his chartbuster 'Pasoori', sent the whole of internet into a tizzy after reports that he had married Pakistani painter and his longtime friend Salman Toor went viral on the web. The news left the internet divided and while the queer community rejoiced it, Pakistani Islamists demanded Sethi's boycott and even sent out death threats to him.

A raging debate gripped social media with the Pakistani audience being of the opinion that Ali's act was an insult to Islam. Several netizens from the neighbouring country also went on to say, "Ali Sethi must be hanged".

It is not known from where the rumour first got out, but it was only in the wee hours of Saturday that Sethi finally broke his silence.

Read Also
Pasoori Remake: When Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Called Arijit Singh 'No 1' And Said He Was...
article-image

Is Ali Sethi married to Salman Toor?

The initial reports claimed that Sethi had married Toor in an intimate wedding ceremony in New York, and that the two had been "more than friends" for a long time now.

However, Sethi finally cleared the air on Tuesday and issued an official statement.

He took to his Instagram handle and penned a note, "I am not married, I don’t know who started the rumour." He also cheekily added, "But maybe they should help market my new release".

He linked his latest number 'Paniya' along with the note.

Read Also
Before Bollywood, Ali Sethi's Pasoori Was Remade In Africa
article-image

Who is Ali Sethi?

Sethi is among the very few Pakistani artists who have come out as gay openly. In an earlier interview, he had claimed that "there is a lot of homophobia in Pakistan" and that it was only getting worse.

It is to be noted that homosexuality is a crime in Pakistan and it is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

On the other hand, Toor is a Pakistan-born painter, who lives and works in New York.

Read Also
Watch: Kashmiri artist beautifully plays Ali Sethi's song Pasoori on rabab
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan Reviews Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'Paaji Is Killing It'

Salman Khan Reviews Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'Paaji Is Killing It'

Has Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Married Salman Toor? Here's What We Know

Has Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Married Salman Toor? Here's What We Know

Gadar 2 Fans Visit Cinema Halls In Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol’s Film In Rajasthan (WATCH)

Gadar 2 Fans Visit Cinema Halls In Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol’s Film In Rajasthan (WATCH)

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel & Other Celebs Attend Screening

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel & Other Celebs Attend Screening

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Movie Clips Leaked On Twitter, Mumbai Police Registers Case  

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Movie Clips Leaked On Twitter, Mumbai Police Registers Case  