Watch: Kashmiri artist beautifully plays Ali Sethi's song Pasoori on rabab

Image credits: Instagram/ Sufiyan Malik

You may have heard the song Pasoori if you are a social media user. The song was crooned by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill and was also featured on Season 14 of Coke Studio.

There were many singers who made cover versions of the song either vocally or with their musical instruments. Now a Kashmiri music artist named Sufiyan Malik has played the song on rabab and his video has become viral on Instagram.

Malik posted the clip on his Instagram handle. He has more than 37,000 followers. In his rabab cover version, one can see him bringing this tune to life on the lute-like musical instrument.

Instagram users have flooded the comment section with their remarks praising the musician. "Masha'Allah thank you for this", wrote a user. Another wrote, “Make a ringtone out of it please." It looks like the Pasoori craze is not yet over.