 Gurucharan Singh Recalls Sleeping On Railway Station & Bus Stand During His Disappearance: 'Hotel Jane Ke Paise Nahi The'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGurucharan Singh Recalls Sleeping On Railway Station & Bus Stand During His Disappearance: 'Hotel Jane Ke Paise Nahi The'

Gurucharan Singh Recalls Sleeping On Railway Station & Bus Stand During His Disappearance: 'Hotel Jane Ke Paise Nahi The'

TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh revealed that he would travel in general compartments and remained unidentified during his disappearance.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing from Delhi on April 22. he actor returned home after 25 days claiming he went on a spiritual journey.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Gurucharan recalled sleeping on railway platforms and at bus stands during his disappearance. "Mein hotel mein toh jaa nahi sakta tha. Paise bhi waise the nahin." (I couldn't go to the hotel. There was no money either.)

Read Also
TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh On Disappearing For 25 Days: 'Was Very Disturbed, Had No Plans Of Coming...
article-image

When asked about how he managed to wear the same clothes. The actor said, "I had very less clothes and had thrown away some because I felt my bag was full. I didn't even have to take bath for 1-2 days."

He revealed that he had kept an extra T-shirt in his bag, thinking that he might need it during his journey ahead. "I would wash my T-shirt at Gurudwara and keep it for drying. In case, I did not have the time, I would wear the same wet T-shirt and leave. My trouser I wore for 17 days without washing. I prayed to God about it."

Singh added that particular day, God helped him in a way that he was able to wash his trousers, dry them, and wear the same.

Read Also
Taarak Mehta Fame Gurucharan Singh Returns To Mumbai After Going Missing For 25 Days, Reveals If He...
article-image
Read Also
Did Gurucharan Singh Suffer From Depression? His TMKOC's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Aka Gogi REACTS
article-image

The 50-year-old shared that he travelled in the train's general compartments and remained unidentified during his disappearance. The ticket checkers would not recognise him, as they only checked the ticket date.

Gurucharan also revealed that he is under heavy debt and is not ashamed to admit it, as he is paying his EMIs and credit card bills on time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Censor Karna Padega,' Says Elvish Yadav To Faisal Shaikh Upon Latter Asking Him To...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Censor Karna Padega,' Says Elvish Yadav To Faisal Shaikh Upon Latter Asking Him To...

Gurucharan Singh Recalls Sleeping On Railway Station & Bus Stand During His Disappearance: 'Hotel...

Gurucharan Singh Recalls Sleeping On Railway Station & Bus Stand During His Disappearance: 'Hotel...

'Sharam Aani Chahiye': Janhvi Kapoor Says She Was Ashamed To Not Know BR Ambedkar's History Despite...

'Sharam Aani Chahiye': Janhvi Kapoor Says She Was Ashamed To Not Know BR Ambedkar's History Despite...

‘Marriages Are Made In Hell, Divorces In Heaven': Ram Gopal Varma Shares Cryptic Post After Hardik...

‘Marriages Are Made In Hell, Divorces In Heaven': Ram Gopal Varma Shares Cryptic Post After Hardik...

Deepak Chaurasia Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS

Deepak Chaurasia Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS