Gurucharan Singh Recalls Sleeping On Railway Station & Bus Stand During His Disappearance: 'Hotel Jane Ke Paise Nahi The'

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing from Delhi on April 22. he actor returned home after 25 days claiming he went on a spiritual journey.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Gurucharan recalled sleeping on railway platforms and at bus stands during his disappearance. "Mein hotel mein toh jaa nahi sakta tha. Paise bhi waise the nahin." (I couldn't go to the hotel. There was no money either.)

When asked about how he managed to wear the same clothes. The actor said, "I had very less clothes and had thrown away some because I felt my bag was full. I didn't even have to take bath for 1-2 days."

He revealed that he had kept an extra T-shirt in his bag, thinking that he might need it during his journey ahead. "I would wash my T-shirt at Gurudwara and keep it for drying. In case, I did not have the time, I would wear the same wet T-shirt and leave. My trouser I wore for 17 days without washing. I prayed to God about it."

Singh added that particular day, God helped him in a way that he was able to wash his trousers, dry them, and wear the same.

The 50-year-old shared that he travelled in the train's general compartments and remained unidentified during his disappearance. The ticket checkers would not recognise him, as they only checked the ticket date.

Gurucharan also revealed that he is under heavy debt and is not ashamed to admit it, as he is paying his EMIs and credit card bills on time.