TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh On Disappearing For 25 Days: 'Was Very Disturbed, Had No Plans Of Coming Back'

Gurucharan Singh, who is best known for his portrayal as Roshan Sodhi in the popular television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing on April 22 and returned after 25 days.

The actor finally opened up about his disappearance and told the Bombay Times that since the COVID pandemic, many things have affected him and he left Mumbai and relocated to Delhi in 2020 to be with his father, who was undergoing surgery.

After which, he tried to start his own businesses, but none of them succeeded. "Either the work wasn’t done properly or the people I collaborated with disappeared. We also have a property dispute going on for years and a lot of money was spent on that, too. So, because of all this, my finances got badly affected and I was very disturbed," said the actor.

Singh added that he has always been spiritual due to his parents' influence. During a period of feeling low, he turned to God and embarked on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. However, a sign from God prompted his eventual return home.

Many speculated that his disappearance was a publicity stunt, suggesting that if he desired attention, he could have given interviews regarding his pending dues from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah or sought attention through social media. "Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me," said the actor.

Gurucharan said that now that he is back he wants to do a lot of work to pay off all the loans and debts. Sharing his plans for marriage, the 51-year-old actor added that he plans to settle down in life soon.