Taarak Mehta Fame Gurucharan Singh Returns To Mumbai After Going Missing For 25 Days, Reveals If He Would Be Back On TMKOC

Actor Gurucharan Singh, who had left his fans worried after going missing for almost a month in April, returned to Mumbai on Saturday night for the first time after the incident. As the paps shot multiple questions at him, he said that he will speak to them later as he was not aware of the happenings in the city in his absence.

Singh was spotted exiting the airport with his pet on Saturday night and as soon as the paps saw him, they quizzed if he'll be returning to the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as Sodhi. And instead of replying in affirmative, the actor said, "Rab jaane. I don't know anything. As soon as I know, I will tell you guys."

He also opened up on his pending dues by TMKOC makers, and said that while most of his payment was cleared, he was unsure about the others.

"All my phones are switched off, but I will talk to them once I switch them on," he said, when asked about getting in touch with his co-stars.

Gurucharan Singh was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22, however, he neither boarded the flight nor returned to his residence. His sudden disappearance not only left his family but also his co-stars worried. His family stated that the actor had some dues pending related to his work in TMKOC and that he was also facing financial crunch.

He went missing for 25 days, and finally returned on May 17. Reportedly, he told the Delhi Police that he had gone on a "spiritual journey" and was seeking peace.