Gurucharan Singh Operated 27 Email IDs, Feared Being Surveillanced: REPORTS

The mysterious case of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Guru Charan Singh gone missing has been doing rounds for quite some time now. It has been weeks that the actor has gone missing, however, there has not been traced until now.

While there have been various updates on the actor's whereabouts, a recent report about the actor using 27 email accounts to avoid being surveillanced has stirred a lot of questions and speculations. According to a recent report in the News 18 Sho Sha, Gurucharan Singh used to use 27 email accounts and would keep changing them. He would do this because of the fear of 'someone seeing him.'

Earlier, reports of the actor not being financially stable were doing rounds too. Reports stated that Gurucharan Singh would use 10 bank accounts and would rely on credit cards for his payment.

The actor went missing on the 22nd of April, 2024. His father lodged a police complaint after the actor went missing. In his complaint, his father stated that Gurucharan left to take a flight from Mumbai but did not reach Mumbai at all. Ever since then, the actor has been missing. He was last seen at an ATM near the airport and since then suspicions surrounding the actor's whereabouts have been rising.

The Delhi police recently visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to know more about the actor's dues not being cleared. However, post their visit they learnt of Gurucharan's dues being cleared long back.