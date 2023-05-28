Gulshan Devaiah REVEALS having crush on Sai Pallavi but has no guts to approach her

Dahaad actor Gulshan Devaiah has opened up about having crush on the south actress Sai Pallavi. Gulshan confessed that he has been smitten by Sai Pallavi for quite some time now, going as far as admitting that he possesses her contact number.

However, despite harbouring a deep infatuation, Gulshan has never mustered the courage to approach the actress.

This revelation comes after Gulshan previously shared his "obsession" with Sai Pallavi, making headlines with his candid declaration of admiration.

Here's what he said

Speaking about the actress to ETimes, Gulshan acknowledged that his feelings for her go beyond mere infatuation, yet he maintained that there is nothing more substantial between them.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Gulshan Devaiah has openly expressed his emotions towards someone. He was previously married to Greek actress Kallirroi Tziafeta, a relationship that lasted from 2012 until their amicable separation in 2020.

Big-time crush on Sai Pallavi

Confessing his admiration for Sai Pallavi, Gulshan told about her exceptional talent as an actor and dancer. He praised her abilities while acknowledging that his feelings remain confined to a crush, insisting that he is not driven by any ulterior motives.

Expressing his desire to work with her someday, Gulshan spoke of his contentment if the opportunity to collaborate with Sai Pallavi in a film were to arise. However, he also acknowledged the uncertainty of such a scenario, stating, "If it’s not meant to happen, it won’t. If it is meant to be, it will – for sure.”

On his equation with ex-wife

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gulshan credited his ex-wife for their mature approach to parting ways, stating, "I give the same amount of credit to my ex-wife Kalliroi as she has always made sure we keep all the good thing and do not mess up things.”

He further revealed the strong bond they share, adding, "She is my best friend now and I can tell her anything – even when I go on a date.”

Gulshan Devaiah, who was last seen in the movie 8 AM Metro alongside Saiyami Kher, has exciting projects lined up for the future. Fans eagerly await his forthcoming films, Guns & Gulaabs and Love Affair,