Happy Birthday Gulshan Devaiah: 8 Popular Bollywood Movies where the actor played the grey-shaded hero

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
A man of many shades, Gulshan Devaiah is finally getting the recognition as an actor that he rightly deserves following the success of his recent web outing 'Dahaad'. As the actor turns a year older on May 28, here's looking at 8 film roles, early on in his career, where he played the unlikeable hero
Chittiappa in That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010)
Ricky in Dum Maaro Dum (2011)
Karan 'KC' Chaudhary in Shaitan (2011)
Siddharth Dhanrajgir in Hate Story (2012)
Ranjit D'Souza in Peddlers (2012)
Bhavani in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
Mandar Ponkshe in Hunterrr (2015)
Nandan "Nandu" Bakshi in A Death In The Gunj (2017)
