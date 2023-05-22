8 A.M. Metro fame Gulshan Devaiah reveals THIS shocking thing about Kantara star Rishab Shetty

Gulshan Devaiah | Pic: Instagram/gulshandevaiah78

Gulshan Devaiah is a very sensitive and an exuberant performer. While acting, he picks up a leaf or two from his real life experiences as well. He is currently seen in Dahaad and 8 A.M. Metro and his upcoming projects include Raj & DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs and a film by Junglee Pictures. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

Could you explain what is Guns & Gulaabs all about?

It will come soon. It has an ensemble cast of Dulquer Salmaan and RajKummar is also there. It’s about the early 1990s. It’s a fictitious world. Mine is a crazy character. It’s a very colourful character and I was given ample freedom to play it. I have never been able to experience that character before on-screen. Colourful in the sense... I want people to see and decide whether good or bad… I don’t know if Raj & DK are influenced by anything but I have taken references from certain individuals. The shooting is over and the date of premiering is yet to be announced.

How are you finding your career at the moment?

I feel quite settled and secure now. When I came here it gave me a small place. I managed to grow in that space and now that space is becoming bigger and bigger. I’m feeling very pleased, happy and satisfied. I don't want to think much. I just want to focus on the job in hand and give it to the best of my ability. I’m also preparing for another film from Junglee Pictures.

Can you elaborate a bit about your project with Junglee Pictures?

It has Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, myself and others. It’s wonderful. It’s an ensemble cast and sort of spice of life thriller. It starts next month in London. I have a difficult part. I am busy promoting Dahaad and 8 A.M. Metro, trying to keep up with my work and also keep myself busy.

In your film 8 A.M. Metro you play such a deep character surviving depression with a little bit of romantic nuances. How did you do it?

I did absorb the script and small nuances from it. Also, when you are given the time you interpret the text and create the illusion of the character. I found it emotional. There are moments in the film when I don’t like my own feelings.

Go on…

Once I grasped it, I got a platform to start building the character. I didn’t think it was difficult at all, perhaps because I had the time. A lot of my work happens in my imaginations. I tend to imagine the character and construct it when I have time. It’s sone pe suhaga.

Are you doing any South films?

No not yet. I always was inclined towards Hindi films. Though I also kept watching films in every language. I could manage Tamil well but Telugu not so well. I understand Malayalam and Kannada. I can speak and read well. I’m not going to say no to South films. I always wanted to be part of Hindi cinema, I’m being honest. Rishab Shetty came into prominence with his pan-Indian film Kantara. Much before that, he was a cinema lover. There was a project announced with me but it didn’t see the light of the day. This was two years before Kantara and the lockdown.