'Get Out Of The F*****g Way': Tom Holland Pulls Girlfriend Zendaya Away As She Gets Mobbed By Paps In NYC (VIDEO)

Lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya recently stepped out for the launch of Tom's non-alcoholic beer BERO in New York City at Tribeca's Greenwich Hotel. The couple were seen twinning in matching burgundy looks for the occasion. As they exited their car to head into the hotel, Zendaya was mobbed by paparazzi, prompting Tom to step in and pull his girlfriend away for her protection.

Irked by the paparazzi, Tom asked them to, "Get out of the f*****g way." He was also heard saying, "Pull back, pull back." As a fan attempted to get an autograph from Zendaya amid the chaos, Holland told him, "Yo, give her some room."

Tom was seen wearing a burgundy round neck T-shirt, paired it with black trousers and white sneakers. Zendaya, on the other other, stunned in a Louis Vuitton leather bodycon gown that featured a plunging V-neck.

Speaking about their love story, Tom and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was released in 2017. However, the two kept denying the dating rumours. Their relationship was confirmed in 2021 when the duo was spotted kissing in a car.

On Zendaya's 25th birthday, Tom posted a picture with his ladylove, he wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays, Gimme a call when your up xxx." Later in 2023, Zendaya and Holland were seen wearing each other’s initials.

Back in July, a source told Us Weekly that Tom and Zendaya are very committed. "These two are the real deal. They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid. Their families are all in and think they’re perfect together."