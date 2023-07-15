VIRAL VIDEO: Tom Holland's Gay Sex Scene In 'The Crowded Room' Stirs The Internet, Shocked Fans Worried For Zendaya

Tom Holland, widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Spider-Man, is causing a stir in the entertainment world with his captivating performance in the Apple TV series 'The Crowded Room'.

A viral video featuring the talented actor has taken Twitter by storm, amassing massive 13.1 K tweets and leaving fans in awe of his never-before-seen transformation.

TOM HOLLAND'S ROLE IN THE CROWDED ROOM

Tom Holland has always made sure to show his versatility on screens and in 'The Crowded Room', Holland takes on the role of a man grappling with dissociative identity disorder. Inspired by the real-life story of Billy Milligan, the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to this disorder, the series has garnered attention for its compelling narrative.

Alongside Holland, the show boasts an impressive cast including Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane.

VIRAL VIDEO FROM THE CROWDED ROOM

The clip that has set social media ablaze showcases Tom's character, Danny, as he ventures into a gay club adorned in a striking black blouse and pants, his eyes accentuated with kohl.

Dancing with another man on the pulsating floor, their chemistry builds to a steamy encounter in the restroom. Another glimpse reveals Danny indulging in a drug-induced dance session before engaging in intimate acts with the same individual.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Internet is buzzing with speculation, memes, and jokes surrounding the reaction of his girlfriend, Zendaya, to these explicit scenes.

Check out the tweets by Netizens here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Is Taking A Year Off Acting For This Reason

https://twitter.com/ihysmurkk/status/1680064652418449409HOW THE ROLE AFFECTED HIM

In a recent interview with a media outlet, Tom shared how his involvement in the series prompted a profound reflection on his own mental health.

The 26-year-old actor revealed that the experience led him to maintain sobriety for over a year and four months.

Immersed in the complexities of Danny and Billy's struggles, Holland sought guidance from psychiatrists, finding valuable insights that impacted his personal life.

To such an extent, Tom admitted to moments when he struggled to differentiate himself from his character, experiencing an emotional meltdown and contemplating shaving his head as a symbolic act of shedding the role's weight.

His candidness and vulnerability demonstrate the profound impact that delving into the psyche of his character had on his own well-being.

Read Also Tom Holland says THIS on his India trip with Zendaya, reveals watching RRR

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)