Video: Tom Holland Trolled After GF Zendaya's 'Threesome' Scene Goes Viral |

Hollywood actress Zendaya will next be seen in the upcoming film Challengers with Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Billed as a romantic sports comedy-drama, the makers dropped its first trailer that features a raunchy threesome scene between the lead actors. The stills from the same have gone viral, with netizens brutally trolling Zendaya’s actor-boyfriend Tom Holland.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers is scheduled for release in the United States on September 15, 2023.

Earlier this year, Tom and Zendaya attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch in Mumbai.

The duo started dating while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy. Tom plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker while Zendaya plays Mary Jane.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 with a behind-the-scenes photo in which Holland calls her "My MJ" as part of a birthday tribute.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zendaya will be seen in Dune: Part Two the highly anticipated sci-fi epic sequel with Timothee Chalamet.

The second film continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed best-seller Dune.

Tim Blake Nelson, Souheila Yacoub, and Lea Seydoux are also newcomers in Dune: Part 2 as well as Lady Margot, a Bene Gesserit. Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson are all back in the cast. Villeneuve co-wrote the sequel's script with Jon Spaihts and directed it.

Dune: Part Two is all set to hit the theatres on November 17, 2023.

