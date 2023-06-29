Lovebirds Tom Holland, Zendaya Sing Love On Top For Each Other At Beyonce's Concert - WATCH Video

Hollywood lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently seen enjoying to their fullest and having the time of their lives at Beyonce's concert in Warsaw, Poland. The two were seen singing Beyonce's hit numbers for each other, and fans cannot get enough of the couple.

Beyonce performed in Warsaw, Poland, as a part of her Renaissance Tour concert. Several photos and videos from the jampacked concert have now gone viral on the internet.

Beyonce was seen performing her popular chartbusters at the concert and the crowd went wild seeing the superstar go all out on the stage.

Tom Holland, Zendaya sing for each other

A video of Tom and Zendaya from the concert is now doing the rounds on the internet, in which the much-in-love couple can be seen screaming their lungs out and singing Beyonce's songs for each other amongst the crowd.

Both Tom and Zendaya sang 'Love On Top' for each other and grooved to it as Zendaya performed the same on stage.

The couple was seen at their casual best and they mingled among the sea of fans who attended the concert.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in India

The 'Spiderman' couple had visited India a few months ago during the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

During their visit, Tom was seen all suited up for the event, while Zendaya went all desi in a Manish Malhotra saree.

The two also took a tour around Mumbai while in the city, and were all praise for the country as they returned to the US.

