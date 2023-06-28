From Jennifer Aniston To Zendaya; 7 Hollywood Stars Who Wore Indian Designers

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023

Spiderman star Zendaya wore a stunning Rahul Mishra saree to the NMACC opening gala night

Jennifer Aniston wore a stunning white Manish Malhotra lehenga in the Netflix movie ' Murder Mystery 2'

Cardi B wore a dramatic bright blue Gaurav Gupta gown at the 2019 Grammy

Gigi Hadid looked stunning at the NMACC gala night in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, with a dramatic blouse

Paris Hilton wore a red Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika jumpsuit for her perfume launch in Mumbai

Sex and The City star Sarah Jessica Parker wore a black and white jumpsuit by Indian designer Saloni Lodha

Singer Beyonce wore a stunning an outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in 2018

