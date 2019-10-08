From Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patani: 5 B-town divas who are turning up the heat with their workout game

Bollywood celebrities and fitness has an exceptional connection. Many B-towners gets snapped by paps at their gym, pilates and Yoga centers around the city. Many Bollywood divas are keeping their fitness game on point with the rigorous exercise routines.

The everyday faces of some celebs are Fitness and Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora who is just inspiring even laymen for fitness. At the age of 45 this Bollywood actress has no excuse to skip her fitness regime as she snapped by paparazzi every other day at Yoga of Pilate center. The next name on this list is ‘Dhadak’ girl Janhvi Kapoor as she dedicated to visit her gym and Pilates. New generation’s next diva is none other than Pataudi girl Sara Ali Khan who often spotted at her Pilate center. And Then comes the very fit and hot Disha Patani who flaunts her toned body and keeps it in a perfect shape with her hardcore gym routine.