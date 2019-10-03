Entertainment

Updated on

10 Traditional looks inspired by Malaika Arora to flaunt this festive season

By FPJ Web Desk

Malaika has been flooding her Instagram feed with some drool worthy attires. Here's a reel to take a cue from and deck up your wardrobe.

Malaika Arora is not your ordinary style diva. The yummy mummy knows to keep her style in check every season. As festivities line up in the coming days, finding the perfect fashion inspiration can be a task. Well worry not, as Bollywood's Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is at your rescue.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @seemakhan76 with @get_repost ã»ã»ã» â¢SEEMA KHAN LABEL x MALAIKA ARORAâ¢ Decadence Fall Festiveâ19ð . @malaikaaroraofficial looking divine in our old rose pink hand embroidered lehenga.. with sequins, cutdana and pearls detailingâ¨ . Photography: @avigowariker Makeup & Hair: @mehakoberoi . Shop all your favourite festive looks on the 3rd and 4th Of October @designone_official . #SeemaKhan #SKFashion #SeemaKhanPrÃªt #ReadyToWear #PartyWear #BespokeFashion #Fashion #IndianFashion #FashionDesigner #Craftsmanship #Fashion #Style #Contemporary #WomensWear #SeemaKhanStore #Glamour #Sequins #Embroidery #HandCrafted #Embellishments #FashionGram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤²à¤°à¥à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¶à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾ à¤¨à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥à¥à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¸à¤® à¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤® à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤° à¤¤à¤°à¤« à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤° à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤® à¤à¤¿ à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¥ à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¥à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤° à¤¹à¥ 'à¤°à¥à¤¹ à¤ à¥à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¬à¤¿à¤¦à¤¾' à¤®à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® Showstopper for Tanu Vohra's Fashion Show held at Ludhiana Ensemble - @tanuvohraofficial Jewelery - @kundanjewellersludhiana Hnm - @meghnabutanihairandmakeup

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

@seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor @muasergio ð¸ @meghnagoyal6_

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika recently confirmed dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The two have made headlines for their several vacations and also some sizzling chemistry on social media.

