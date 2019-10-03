10 Traditional looks inspired by Malaika Arora to flaunt this festive season

Malaika Arora is not your ordinary style diva. The yummy mummy knows to keep her style in check every season. As festivities line up in the coming days, finding the perfect fashion inspiration can be a task. Well worry not, as Bollywood's Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is at your rescue.

The 45-year-old has been flooding her Instagram feed with some drool worthy attires. Here's a reel to take a cue from and deck up your wardrobe.