10 Traditional looks inspired by Malaika Arora to flaunt this festive season

Malaika Arora is not your ordinary style diva. The yummy mummy knows to keep her style in check every season. As festivities line up in the coming days, finding the perfect fashion inspiration can be a task. Well worry not, as Bollywood's Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is at your rescue.
The 45-year-old has been flooding her Instagram feed with some drool worthy attires. Here's a reel to take a cue from and deck up your wardrobe.
Malaika recently confirmed dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The two have made headlines for their several vacations and also some sizzling chemistry on social media.
