9 Stylish gym looks to borrow from Malaika Arora’s wardrobe

Bollywood’s Yummy Mummy Malaika Arora is one fashionista who never gets her style wrong. Be it classy or casuals, the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl nails it all with comfort. While she garnered attention for dating the young hunk Arjun Kapoor, it is her gym looks that have left many in awe.

The 45-year-old is aging reverse and pairs her gym attire in the most stunning ways. So if you plan to shed those extra kilos or simply want to acquire a toned bod, here are nine style statements to borrow from Malaika.