Disha Patani has netizens gawking with her video of unzipping pants

Disha Patani who always grabs attention with her promotional advertisements and videos of ‘Clavin Klein’, did one more photo shoot for the brand, of which she posted some interesting moments for her fans and followers.
She took to Instagram and captioned, “Coming soon @calvinklein ❤”” Take a look.
By posting this hot and sexy video with CK she teased her followers to stay tuned for more.
On work front Disha is preparing for Luv Ranjan’s next ‘Malang’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, which will release on Valentine’s day 2020. Disha was last seen on screen romancing with Salman Khan in his blockbuster ‘Bharat’.
