TikTok pair ‘OMG OMG Girl Nithya’ and ‘Fun Bucket Bharghav’ have 4 million followers, watch top funny videos

In a short period of time TikTok has become widely used video creating application on phones and became the popular social media platform for entertainment. This platform gave popularity many ordinary faces like Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Anam Darbar and Group 07. And now the fresh pair on this list is OMG girl Nithya and Fun Bucket Bhargav from South India.

The duo has received popularity in no time and now they have almost 4 million followers on this platform. Taking daily situations and giving them a funny spin or just a silly depiction, the pair has made several videos on the app.

Nithya constantly utters "Oh My God! Oh My God!" which has given her the popular name of OMG girl. Her way of saying OMG has popularised a little more too. Their videos also started trending on not just TikTok but were also shared on other social media platforms.

Check out Some of The Funniest Videos by them: