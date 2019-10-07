Durga Puja 2019: Candid pics of Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukherji on Shubho Nabami

View this post on Instagram

Bongo Bala Outfit by - @arokaofficial Jewellery by - @the_jewel_gallery Styled by -@rishika_devnani Assisted by - @ravneet_bijan @juichitaliya Makeup by - @chettiaralbert Hair by - @chettiarqueensly ð¸ @shivamguptaphotography #SHOPTOMI