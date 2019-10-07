Durga Puja 2019: Candid pics of Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukherji on Shubho Nabami

The not so recent rumoured couple Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji decided to celebrate Durga Puja together this year as well. The duo were caught having a candid conversation inside the pandal. Mouni took to Instagram to share a reel of her pictures with the filmmaker. She captioned them as, "Shubho Nabomi"
Mouni opted for a gold toned off white saree, with a crimson blouse, and paired it with ethnic jewellery. She did her hairdo in a simple bun and went for minimal makeup.
Mouni who will be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s dream project Brahmastra had earlier shared a picture with Ayan that amplified the dating rumours. She captioned the picture as “Too soon to be missing you ??Because I like to talk to him; he who knows a lot about a lot ! Precious.” Check out the picture below
Mouni first met Ayan on the sets of Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The Bong babe who used to often post about Ayan on her social media was initially termed as Ayan’s close friend once on Ayan’s birthday she addressed him as her boyfriend and, netizens went into frenzy stating that the two could be more than just friends.
