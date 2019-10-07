Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more B-towners gear up for festivities

On the occasion of Durga Puja, celebrities are out and about seeking blessings of Maa Durga. B town's dearest Bengali family The Mukerji's are hosting celebs at the Durga Puja pandal in the city.

Today Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Rakesh Roshan seek blessings of the deity at pandal.

Also shutterbugs snapped Sara Ali Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Shraddha kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor casually roaming in the city.