Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more B-towners gear up for festivities

On the occasion of Durga Puja, celebrities are out and about seeking blessings of Maa Durga.

On the occasion of Durga Puja, celebrities are out and about seeking blessings of Maa Durga. B town's dearest Bengali family The Mukerji's are hosting celebs at the Durga Puja pandal in the city.

Today Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Rakesh Roshan seek blessings of the deity at pandal.

Also shutterbugs snapped Sara Ali Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Shraddha kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor casually roaming in the city.

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more B-towners gear up for festivities
Kajol with mom Tanuja and sister Tanisha for Durga Puja
Ayan Mukerji, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan all in one frame at Durga Puja Pandal
Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more B-towners gear up for festivities
Hrithik Roshan & Rakesh Roshan for Durga Puja at Biswajeet Chaterjee Pandal in Juhu
Sara Ali Khan at airport
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at gym in Bandra
Bhumi pednekar snap in Juhu
Genelia Deshmukh after gym
Kriti Sanon at airport
Shraddha Kapoor snapped in Andheri
Ishaan khatter post gym
