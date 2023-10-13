FPJ Exclusive: Kangana Ranaut Hails IAF Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh As 'True Hero Of Our Country'

Makers launched the much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Tejas on Air Force Day which falls on October 8. It offers a glimpse of the thrilling action and adventure that awaits on the big screen. It is set to release on October 27, 2023. Ranaut, who plays an IAF pilot recently met Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh.

Talking about the experience of meeting Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, Kangana shares, “Meeting Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh was an overwhelming moment for me. She is a true hero of our country - strong, fierce, and courageous. Standing face to face with her and having a conversation was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I feel honored to portray the character of an Air Force Officer, Tejas Gill, all thanks to Ronnie Screwwala.”

Kangana stars as Tejas Gill in the film Tejas |

“I even showed Flight Lieutenant Singh the trailer for the film and I am glad she liked it. I even invited her to watch Tejas. I thank everyone, the trailer has received immense love, surpassing 30+ million views across platforms. This has heightened my excitement to present the film to the audience and witness their reactions,” she adds.

ABOUT TEJAS

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, which aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our defense pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The film is written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Vishak Nair.