Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Air Force Pilot Is On A Mission To Safeguard India Against Terrorism (WATCH)

The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Tejas, was officially shared by the makers on Air Force Day (October 8, Sunday). It offers a glimpse of the thrilling action and adventure that awaits on the big screen.

The intriguing trailer shows Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. It opens with high-level aerial scenes and features captivating dialogue.

The film also promises a well-executed background music score and stunning visual effects. It indeed evokes a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. Kangana looks promising as a fierce and courageous Air Force Pilot who is on a mission to fight terrorism.

Tejas is India’s first air action film which also showcases India’s first indigenous fighter jet - Tejas. With the motto of ‘Bharat Ko Chhedoge, Toh Chhodenge Nahi’, the makers of Uri: The Surgical Strike are set to bring another ultimate patriotic film.

The teaser of the film was released on Gandhi Jayanti. It pushed the adrenaline rush with the dialogue 'Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahi', while it raised the excitement for the film which is all set to release on October 27, 2023.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The film is written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair

