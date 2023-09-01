THIS Is What Varun Mitra Has To Say About Acting In Kangana Ranaut's Tejas... Read On To Find Out

Varun Mitra |

Varun Mitra got his Bollywood break in the 2018 film Jalebi. Despite the film’s box office failure, he kept pursuing his passion for acting. He shot to fame thanks to his stellar act in Guilty Minds. He plays Lieutenant Triveni Singh in the recently released OTT film Rakshak – India’s Braves and will soon be seen in the Kangana Ranaut film Tejas. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Do you have soft corners for roles where your profession plays an integral part?

I do enjoy the professional space in my characters. It is fun to play since you have a lot of layers to sort of dabble with.

What were your roadblocks to play a real life character?

There was a responsibility to play the role in uniform. I was very excited to play the role when it was offered to me. I had to be really careful in portraying. The great research helped me in playing the role. I was worried about the reaction of his family and thankfully, they loved it. Before the shoot, the mother instructed me not to make any error while enacting Lt. Triveni sir. We tried to portray him in the best light possible.

How difficult is it for you to maintain your graph especially when your debut Jalebi failed?

Since the time I have moved to Mumbai, I have tried to do what I love. This practice has helped me in making my choices ever since. It is tough to say no to work and wait for the better things to come my way. It is rewarding for me to work on other things in between.

For an actor like you, do you feel OTT is more satisfying?

My film Jalebi didn't do so well theatrically but did well when it was released on OTT. The advantage of the digital platforms is that there is no Friday box office pressure. It is a nightmare. I remember the night before the release, I was so nervous. I felt so heartbroken when it didn’t do well. There were around seven releases on the same day. People can watch OTT shows at their own pace and comfort. But, cinema will always be there.

Tell us something about your role in Tejas.

In Tejas, I am playing a musician and not a pilot. Kangana Ranaut is playing an Air Force pilot. So that’s one project where I am not in any uniform. It’s an Arijit Singh song where I am introduced in the film. My character is in a different space completely.

How do you react to female attention?

I feel good about it. I enjoy the attention, I won’t lie about it (laughs).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)