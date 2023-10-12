Kangana Ranaut Advocates For Mandatory Military Training: ‘We Will Get Rid Of Lazy & Irresponsible People’ |

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, presently engaged in promoting her upcoming film Tejas, has advocated for mandatory military training for all Indian citizens following their graduation. She emphasised that such training would help the nation eliminate individuals she described as "lazy" and "irresponsible."

"We will get rid of these lazy and irresponsible people if military training is made compulsory in the country for every child after graduation. It will inculcate discipline in them," Kangana said while speaking at News18 'Amrit Ratna' 2023.

Kangana, portraying a fighter pilot in her film Tejas, has shown unwavering dedication in embodying her character and delving into the challenges of life on the frontlines. During her discussion with Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, Kangana revealed her profound respect and deep admiration for the courageous individuals safeguarding our nation's borders. The actress said: "We have made a film called 'Tejas' that explores the emotional journey of a soldier stationed at the borders, delving into the psyche of an Indian soldier and the impact of discussions on their morale."

The highly anticipated trailer of Tejas was recently revealed, captivating the hearts and imaginations of viewers nationwide. The trailer has amassed a remarkable number of views and is receiving widespread acclaim and affection. Tejas, produced by RSVP, features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Penned and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is set to hit theaters on October 27, 2023.

Furthermore, Kangana is set to make her mark in the forthcoming period drama, Emergency, in which she undertakes the formidable portrayal of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This project also marks her debut as a solo director. Emergency boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring notable actors such as Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.