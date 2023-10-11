Dismissing Tejas' actor Kangana Ranaut's claims that true friendships do not exist in Bollywood, veteran actress Asha Parekh cited an example of the thick friendship she shares with her contemporaries Waheeda Rehman and Helen. Speaking at the News 18 event, the Teesri Manzil actor implied that a personal observation cannot be counted as a reality of the entire fraternity.

To quote the actress, when asked about her views on maintaining relationships in showbiz, Parekh said, “Have you seen how close me, Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship.” When persuaded to counter Kangana's views on the same subject, the senior actress insisted, "“Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai (Now, you must ask Kangana why is it so)?”

As the audience applauded her views, Parekh further added, “Aapne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai? Aapne kisi se dosti ki hai ya nahi (Why aren't you asking why she thinks so? Has she tried befriending anyone or no?”)

Giving Kangana the benefit of doubt, the host added that perhaps the 36-year old actress is speaking from her experience to which Parekh responded, “It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai woh (You must ask her why she isn't making friends. She is very good to me).”

Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 27. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film sees the National Award-winning actress essay the role of an Air Force Pilot.