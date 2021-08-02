FPJ Exclusive: Ileana D'Cruz on board Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol’s web debut, 'Rudra — The Edge of Darkness'?

Ek Duaa is also her first home production with husband, Bharat, and deals with the subject of gender discrimination. “The film signifies a prayer from the mother’s point of view. I was really moved by the script when Ram narrated it to me. He is getting better with each film and the kind of subject he is choosing and making is really nice and interesting. He is extremely creative as a person. Ram has a beautiful vision, which he is able to translate well on screen. Ek Duaa touched me on a deep level. I guess, it has also got a lot to do with the fact that I am a mother today, I am a daughter as well and I have two daughters. I am not someone who cries easily and over the years we hear so many moving scripts but this was the first time that I broke down after hearing a script. My mother loved the movie. All parents have a universal language and that is love which one mother will understand,” she says.

Esha adds, “I felt that just to act in it, would not be satisfying enough for me because the kind of story it has to say and the message that it’s giving, I had a feeling that if I should produce a film, it should be this. I got Bharat to hear the script too because I wanted to make it and be associated with it as a producer and not just as an actor. He had the same emotions that I did. The fact that he is a father today definitely moved him. And that’s how Bharat Esha Films was organically formed and we took this up as our first home production. If in a small and humble way I am able to contribute by making a film on such a big issue that exists today – then here it is Ek Duaa. If it is able to change a small percentage of people’s minds, I think I have achieved enough.”

What kind of content do they want to generate? “I have always followed my heart – whether it was me writing a book on being a first-time mother or producing and acting in Ek Duaa. So while choosing the content I will definitely listen to my heart. I am looking at making good content with a strong message which should impact the viewer in a positive way. Bharat watches a lot of movies and web series regularly, so he has a lot of contribution as a viewer. As an actor, and the creative part too, comes from me.”