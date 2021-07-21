FPJ exclusive: Ajay Devgn to present Sunny Deol's son, Karan's, second Bollywood movie, 'Velle'?

The Deols and the Devgns go back a long way. Their relationship dates back to the time when Ajay Devgn’s father, late filmmaker Veeru Devgan, choreographed action for Sunny and Bobby Deol’s father, Dharmendra. And now, the bond has turned into a professional one with Ajay coming on board as a presenter of Velle, which stars Sunny’s elder son, Karan.

“Sunny, Bobby and Ajay are like brothers. So, when Karan and Abhay [Deol] came aboard the crime drama, Sunny and the makers were keen to have Ajay present the film. Also, Ajay is one of the successful names in the industry. Sunny Deol himself is a brand, and the combination of Sunny, his son, Karan, and Ajay enhances the value of the movie and makes a big difference to the marketing. People are impressed with the way Ajay’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India has shaped up with the actor being involved in its making — right from shoot to sitting on the editing table for the trailer. Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was produced by Ajay and it turned out to be one of the highest grossers of 2020. Apart from Bhuj, Ajay has some big projects in his kitty — Mayday, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi (cameo), Gangubai Kathiawadi (cameo), RRR (cameo), Maidaan, Thank God, and his debut web series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Many producers and studios are excited about Ajay being associated with their projects,” says a source.