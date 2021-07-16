FPJ Exclusive: Is Taapsee Pannu’s 'Dobaara' inspired by the Spanish drama 'Mirage'?

Speculation is rife that Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and others, is inspired by the Spanish mystery drama Mirage (2018), which was co-written and directed by Oriol Paulo. Taapsee will play the protagonist Vera Roy [Adriana Ugarte], with Pavail and Vidushi Mehra forming the supporting cast.

A source says, “Mirage was about time travel and how two different people get caught up in the past, present and future — a murder intertwines the lives of a young boy and a mother [Taapsee], with time travel thrown in the mix. Vidushi plays the woman whose husband is murdered. Taapsee will play a mother for the first time. Dobaara is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and it will be Anurag and Tappsee’s third collaboration after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh, which Kashyap had produced.”

And it seems the hint was there all along in Taapsee’s social media post, which she put up in February when the movie was announced. “Expectations are bound to be high because this is going to be one of its kind. Time. Space. Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon,” her post read.