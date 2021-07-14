Want signed caps by Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan? Here's how you can grab them

Bunty Walia’s All Stars Football Club (ASFC) is offering caps signed by Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, the proceeds of which will go to charity. All Stars Football Club is owned by Playing For Humanity and managed by GS Sports (owned by producer Bunty Walia) and aims at raising funds for charity while bringing together sports and entertainment and creating awareness about football.

Says a source, “If these three caps — one each by Arjun [Kapoor], Abhishek [Bachchan] and Ranbir [Kapoor], get sold out then more merchandise will be planned — maybe their autographed tees along with caps. Autographed caps by Tiger [Shroff] and others might also be a part of this. When AFSC owner Bunty Walia conceived the football club a few years ago, he had thought about raising funds for charity through merchandising. One can do sportswear, leisure wear, and more, as ASFC has top actors playing for it though some of them have their own brands. They want to see what the response is before venturing out fully into merchandise, yet maintaining a balance so that there is no conflict of interest between the actor’s brand and the merchandise.”