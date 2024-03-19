Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Case Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Defaming' Him

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede recently filed a defamation case against Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan claiming ₹11 lakh. The case has filed before the Dindoshi City Civil Court, Malad, in Mumbai, India.

In his petition, Sameer mentioned that Rakhi and Ali tried to tarnish his image and defame him.

According to Etimes, Ali Kashif Khan said, "The law interprets that there is no defamation when truth have been spoken for public good. The second exception in Section 499 of IPC talks about “Public conduct of public servants.— It is not defamation to express in a good faith any opinion whatever respecting the conduct of a public servant in the discharge of his public functions, or respecting his character, so far as his character appears in that conduct, and no further.

"Now, since the matter is sub judice before the court, we will give a befitting reply fight it out. If he proves his case beyond reasonable doubt, i will pay him 11.01 lac rupees," he added.

Rakhi Sawant is yet to respond to Sameer Wankhede's claims.