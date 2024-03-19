 Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Case Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Defaming' Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFormer NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Case Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Defaming' Him

Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Case Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Defaming' Him

Rakhi Sawant and her advocate Ali Kaashif Khan have landed in legal trouble.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede recently filed a defamation case against Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan claiming ₹11 lakh. The case has filed before the Dindoshi City Civil Court, Malad, in Mumbai, India.

In his petition, Sameer mentioned that Rakhi and Ali tried to tarnish his image and defame him.

Read Also
Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Durrani CONFIRMS 2nd Marriage With Somi Khan: 'Dated For 7 Months,...
article-image
Read Also
'Bahut Gaaliyan Pad Rahi Hai': Poonam Pandey Gets Emotional On Receiving Hate Over Fake Death News,...
article-image

According to Etimes, Ali Kashif Khan said, "The law interprets that there is no defamation when truth have been spoken for public good. The second exception in Section 499 of IPC talks about “Public conduct of public servants.— It is not defamation to express in a good faith any opinion whatever respecting the conduct of a public servant in the discharge of his public functions, or respecting his character, so far as his character appears in that conduct, and no further.

"Now, since the matter is sub judice before the court, we will give a befitting reply fight it out. If he proves his case beyond reasonable doubt, i will pay him 11.01 lac rupees," he added.

Read Also
'I Fear No Hell From You': Sameer Wankhede Shares Cryptic Post Day After SRK’s ‘Bete Ko...
article-image
Read Also
'Camera Hil Gaya': Farah Khan Reveals Rakhi Sawant Wore Bikini Under Burqa For Main Hoon Na Audition
article-image

Rakhi Sawant is yet to respond to Sameer Wankhede's claims.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Case Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Defaming' Him

Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Case Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Defaming' Him

Priyanka Chopra Unveils New Production Venture Women of My Billion, To Release On OTT

Priyanka Chopra Unveils New Production Venture Women of My Billion, To Release On OTT

Shahid Kapoor Kisses Vijay Deverakonda At Mumbai Event: 'Arjun Reddy Nahi Hoti Toh Kabir Singh Paida...

Shahid Kapoor Kisses Vijay Deverakonda At Mumbai Event: 'Arjun Reddy Nahi Hoti Toh Kabir Singh Paida...

Shahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata

Shahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata

Crooks OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Crooks OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform