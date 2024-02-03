 'Bahut Gaaliyan Pad Rahi Hai': Poonam Pandey Gets Emotional On Receiving Hate Over Fake Death News, Audio Call With Rakhi Sawant Goes Viral
Poonam Pandey revealed on Saturday that she was 'alive' and wanted to create awareness about cervical cancer.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Poonam Pandey has left the entire nation in shock after she revealed on Saturday that she was 'alive' and faked her own death as she wanted to create awareness about cervical cancer. Soon after, she received backlash from social media users as well as several celebrities.

A leaked audio call between Poonam and Rakhi Sawant is currently doing the rounds on the internet, in which the Nasha actress states that she has been getting a lot of hate ever since she revealed her fake death news.

Check it out:

Leaked audio of Poonam Pandey after Death Stunt
byu/aashum27 inBollyBlindsNGossip
In the audio call, Rakhi is seen expressing her disappointment to Poonam for faking her death. However, the latter clarifies that she had signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with an NGO and was not allowed to share about it, or else legal action could have been taken against her.

Further, Pandey stated that she has not taken money for the cause. She also revealed that her mother also passed away due to cancer. Reacting to this, Sawant said that she was very 'upset' upon hearing about her death on Thursday.

After Poonam announced that she is 'alive,' Rakhi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video reacting to the news. She said, "Aise kon publicity karta hai marne ka?"

