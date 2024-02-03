Poonam Pandey Fake Death: Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe Asks Mumbai Police To Take Action Against Actress | Photo Via Instagram

Poonam Pandey has taken the entire nation in shock after she released a video on Saturday and stated that she is 'alive', a day after her team said she died of cervical cancer.

Check out Poonam Pandey's video:

Now, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Satyajeet Tambe has asked Mumbai Police to take strict action against Poonam.

He said Mumbai Police should take action against Poonam Pandey and serve as an example for those promoting their identity by such means under Section 195 (1) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 since Pandey "...made or published false or misleading information jeopardising the sovereignty unity and integrity."

Pandey's entire episode raised several questions on how it takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts attention to her. She pulled a prank on the cancer survivors rather than raising awareness. The other problem is that it was reported without verifying facts.

Meanwhile, Poonam also went live on Instagram and apologised to her fans and friends for 'hurting' them. She said that she did not make any money out of it as it was purely for a cause.

"Nobody was willing to take this campaign. I know it was extreme, I sincerely apologise. I am glad that since yesterday all I am reading about is cervical cancer. My message has reached right. Every person in India is aware about cervical cancer," added Pandey.