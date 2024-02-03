Poonam Pandey SLAMMED For Faking Her Death Due To Cervical Cancer: 'Cheap & Worst Publicity Stunt Ever'

Poonam Pandey is not dead. 24 hours after her team announced that she passed away after a battle with cervical cancer, the model-actress shared a video to reveal that she is alive and it was a publicity stunt to create awareness about cervical cancer.

The news of Poonam's death came as a shock to her fans and followers, however, a section of users on social media refused to believe that Poonam is no more. Given the actress' controversial past, some people had wondered if this was a marketing gimmick or an attempt to generate awareness about cervical cancer.

Along with her video, Poonam wrote on Instagram, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests."

She added, "We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring."

Soon after she shared the video, Poonam was slammed by netizens for faking her death.

"Poonam Pandey is alive!! A worst ever way to create awareness regarding cervical cancer," a user wrote.

"Cheap publicity seeker Poonam Pandey is alive. Aise logon ke sath kya kiya jana chahiye?" another comment read.

"I'm happy you are alive but disappointed as a fan," wrote a fan.

Another user commented, "This was the most ridiculous way to promote something."

"Next time people won't take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility," read a comment.

On Friday, Poonam's PR team told The Free Press Journal that Poonam died on Thursday night. She was in her hometown when she breathed her last.

"This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness," the statement, shared on Poonam's official Instagram account, read.

It added, "In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Poonam Pandey gained attention for her work in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2013.

Poonam first rose to fame when she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, she later claimed that the offer was a publicity stunt, and the plans were canceled due to objections from her parents.

Poonam also appeared in other films and shows like Malini & Co, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Lock Upp and Bigg Boss. Apart from her acting career, she has been known for her presence on social media platforms where she often shares bold and provocative content.