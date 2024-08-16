Follow Kar Lo Yaar Trailer: Uorfi Javed Aims To Be India’s Kim Kardashian, Engages In Heated Clash With Sisters (VIDEO)

Uorfi Javed, now a well-known social media star, is coming with her own OTT show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which gives a glimpse into her life like never before. The nine-episode reality series will premiere on Prime Video on August 23, 2024.

The trailer begins with Uorfi saying, "Either I will die, or I'll make the world go mad!" The series features appearances by several well-known personalities, including Orry, Sandeep Khosla, Sanya Malhotra, and Munawar Faruqui, adding to the excitement. In one scene, Uorfi is seen at her dermatologist’s office, humorously stating, "Put dog-cat poop, and that will make you young. I’ll put dog shit on my face."

Check out Follow Kar Lo Yaar trailer:

The star's mother, Zakia Sultana, is also introduced in the trailer, who says that the house runs her Uorfi's money. To this, Urusa Javed claims that her family does not respect her. Her younger sister, Asfa calls her 'very cool and broad minded.'

Later, Uorfi accuses Urusa, not taking care of her, to which the latter denies and responds, "Don't make me open my mind." Dolly Javed calls the family 'crazy.'

The video also shows the Javed sisters fighting and scream. In one of the scenes, Uorfi also reveals that she wants to get a boob job done. "I want a hourglass figure. And I will dance like Nora (Fatehi) and Janhvi (Kapoor). I will become India's next Kim Kardashian."

In the end, Munawar Faruqui tells Uorfi that her show's title seems 'desperate.'

Talking about the series, Uorfi says, “I've always dreamed big, even when people said I couldn't make it. Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one. Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined."

"People have only seen one side of my story, but my life off social media is even crazier; it's pure drama! I've done reality TV before, but having my own show has been a dream come true, for which I'm grateful to Prime Video. Follow Kar Lo Yaar is raw, real, and 100% me - unfiltered and unapologetic. You think you know Uorfi? Well, get ready to see the real deal. It's going to be a wild ride, and I can't wait for you all to join me," she concluded.