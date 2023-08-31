Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar On Kaala: I Was Keen To Explore The Concept Of 'Reverse Hawala'

Photos by Varinder Chawla

An old saying suggests that nothing is black or white. Taking this concept further, filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is all set to present his latest digital offering Kaala.

The trailer of the upcoming web series was launched amid much fanfare and gusto at an event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Joining Nambiar at the trailer launch were actors Avinash Tiwary, Taher Shabbir, Rohan Mehra, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor and Hiten Tejwani. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series also graced the event in his right as the presenter.

Without revealing much about what the show entails, the makers affirmed that the show deals with the concept of black money and will explore the theme of ‘reverse hawala’.

Sharing further details about the show’s intent, Bhushan reveals, “We, at T-Series, had always wanted to enter into the OTT space with something unique and that is clutter-breaking. I suppose we might be in here a bit late. But, given the premise of ‘reverse hawala’ that Kaala offers, we are confident and hopeful that the series will receive a lot of love and appreciation from the audience.”

Nambiar, who has associated with Kumar since his debut film Shaitan (2011), speaks about their long-standing association. He shares, “I’m happy that Bhushanji chose Kaala to debut in the OTT domain. To quote a dialogue by Rajinikanth, it suggests that if I arrive late, I’ll be the latest. So, better late than never. Having said that, I was keen to explore the concept of ‘reverse hawala’, a concept that my writers stumbled upon. The further we delved into it, we discovered newer concepts and eventually, we were keen to share it with everyone. And Bhushanji has been of immense support to me as a maker, since my debut film Shaitan. We’ve done David also together. And now, with Kaala, I cannot wait to see the magic unfold again.”

The series also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Mita Vashisht and Shakti Kapoor. It will premiere on an OTT platform on September 15.

