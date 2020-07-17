'Bulbbul' actor Avinash Tiwary reacts to R. Balki's 'find me better actors than Ranbir and Alia' statement

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death fuelled the existing debate around nepotism in the film industry.

Fans of the actor directed their outrage towards star kids like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, by social media trolling or calling for a ban on their films.

Reacting to the same, ‘Padman’ director R. Balki in an interview with Hindustan Times acknowledged the argument and stated that star kids do have an upper hand but also pointed out that there are no better actors than Kapoor and Bhatt.

“The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors,” he said.

“Understand that audiences don’t like actors without talent. Sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen. That’s only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own. I agree it’s far more difficult for an outsider to make an entry in films, but talent gets the opportunity,” he added.

As the statement made headlines across media platforms, many called out Balki for his narrow vision when it comes to talent. Netflix’s ‘Bulbbul’ actor Avinash Tiwary wrote on Twitter, “Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them.”