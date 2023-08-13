TV Couple Hiten Tejwani-Gauri Pradhan To Reunite On Screen After 8 Years; Details Inside

Television's iconic duo returns to charm audiences once again. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, the endearing actor-couple, are all set to grace the small screen together after an eight-year hiatus.

Their upcoming venture, the much-anticipated show 'Pashmeena,' is currently in production in Mumbai and will soon be moving its set to the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.

WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT?

The plot of 'Pashmeena' unfolds against the backdrop of two distinct worlds—Kashmir and Mumbai. Hiten Tejwani's character, a married man and father in Mumbai, embarks on a life-altering journey as he finds himself entangled in a romantic relationship during his stay in Kashmir.

As the narrative unfolds, an unexpected twist reveals another layer of his life—a daughter residing in the scenic valleys of Kashmir.

While the specifics of Gauri Pradhan's character remain shrouded in mystery, anticipation grows among fans to witness their on-screen chemistry once again.

HITEN & GAURI APPEARED TOGETHER IN MANY SHOWS

Their last joint appearance on television screens dates back to the popular TV show 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.' Now, with 'Pashmeena,' viewers eagerly await the magic that this iconic couple will undoubtedly bring to their roles.

Off-screen, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan share a heartwarming love story of their own, having been married for an impressive 19 years. Their journey as a real-life couple adds an extra layer of authenticity and relatability to their on-screen chemistry.

HITEN TEJWANI'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Hiten Tejwani, who has left an indelible mark on the small screen, was last seen in Colors TV's 'Swaran Ghar' and Sony TV's 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.'

Additionally, he made a mark in the realm of cinema with the thriller film 'Zindagi Shatranj Hai,' which graced the screens earlier this year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)