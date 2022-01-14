Here's why actor Hiten Tejwani doesn't want to do TV shows

Hiten Tejwani needs no introduction. A popular TV star who was seen in daily soaps like Kutumb, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, became a household name after his stint in the 11th season of the much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss. Apart from rocking on the small screen, Hiten is one of the assorted television actors who have proved their mettle on the silver screen. Joggers Park, Krishna Cottage, Anwar, Entertainment, Kalank, are some of the films where one can see Hiten’s acting prowess.

The actor who took a digital plunge last year by acting in Saif Ali Khan-starrer political thriller, Tandav sure doesn’t want to go back to the small screen right now. Lately, Hiten has done a music video titled, Mera Pyara Hindustan, which celebrates the valour of our soldiers and honors the sacrifices made by the brave hearts. The song will be released on the occasion of Army Day, which is observed on January 15 every year in India. Ahead of Republic Day and Army Day, Free Press Journal caught up with the handsome Hiten, where he spoke about his upcoming music video, his future projects, and whether he would ever come back to the small screen or not…

What is your music video Mera Pyara Hindustan, all about?

It’s about our country. It’s about our army officers and soldiers’ life, how and what happens to their lives and their sacrifices...and everything they go through. All said and done we see them as an army. But after all, they too are human beings. The video not only just honors the sacrifices made by our army but also highlights the sacrifices their families make and send their sons on the border line for the sake of our country. So, that’s what the entire song is all about.

You’re playing an army officer from the Sikh regiment; the feeling of patriotism must be running within you while shooting.

Definitely, you feel proud of the country. We are lucky to have such a big country with a huge population around, all that we have are the army soldiers that we need to be thankful for. Also, we need to salute our soldiers for keeping all of us safe and sound in our houses while they stand on the borders, unfazed by adverse climatic conditions, facing the enemies 24x7. After working in this video, I actually understood their sacrifices and what all it takes to become a real-life hero, a soldier.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have a few films which haven’t been announced yet. I have shot two films. However, I can talk about Ardh, it is directed by Palash Muchhal. The movie also stars Rajpal Yadav. We will begin the shooting once the covid situation is under control, let’s see. There are a couple of web-series in post-production, a few are complete and ready to release. A few are yet to be announced.

Why are you not doing TV shows?

I’m not doing much TV. Though it’s not a ‘big no-no’ to television. First of all, TV shows are time-consuming, hence I rather prefer not to take up any. And if I do a TV show, I won’t be able to do a web-series or a movie. When I was doing daily soaps, I was not able to do anything else. And now if I take up any TV show, they will not let me go beech mein na. I have just taken a break for a while and need a little more time to do some good projects. I am open to doing TV if I get something interesting.

Did you meet Ekta Kapoor off late? Will we see you making a comeback on TV with Balaji?

You never know! I am open to anything but at this particular moment, we never know what is in store for us. I keep getting offers for TV shows even now. But if I commit, I will not be able to leave it, so kindly consider that I have taken a big break from TV.

Lastly, are you open to direction?

Yes, of course. Later in life, I will plan to direct a movie. Because I am a huge fan of the thriller genre, I would rather direct a thriller drama in the future. Right now, honestly, I don’t have a script. But whenever I will decide, it will be a thriller for sure.

