Father's Day 2023: Adipurush Fame Vatsal Sheth Opens Up On Welcoming First Child With Ishita Dutta, Fatherhood Prep, And More

Actor Vatsal Sheth is currently enjoying the best phase of his life, both personally and professionally. On the work front, he was recently seen playing an important role in Om Raut's retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, titled 'Adipurush'. On the personal front, he is soon set to embrace fatherhood as his wife Ishita Dutta is pregnant with their first child.



The Free Press Journal got in touch with Vatsal on the occasion of Father's Day, and he opened up on the joy and excitement of being a dad, the kind of father he hopes to be, the prep he is going through, and more.



Vatsal and Ishita tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2017 after several years of dating, and the two have faced the various ups and downs of their lives together. And now, sharing his feeling about welcoming a child with the 'Drishyam' actress, Vatsal gushes, "Ishita and I have been together for so many years now and this is the next big milestone in our lives. We both are so excited that I don't have the proper words to express it!"





Recalling the time Ishita broke the news of her pregnancy to Vatsal, the actor shares, "At first, I was totally clueless. I was like, what was she talking about? And then it hit me, and I was on top of the world! Then, when we broke the news to our families, they were also over the moon. God has been very kind!"



The 'Tarzan' actor feels that more than him, his wife Ishita is the one who is experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions as they await the birth of their firstborn. "She is the one who is carrying the baby at the end of the day. There are days when she is in so much pain that she cannot move. Although I'm always around her, there are certain things that, as a father, you cannot feel as much as a mother does. But I make sure to always be there for her and make her comfortable. That's the least I can do," he avers.





Being a parent is a hands-on task and Vatsal is making sure to be all prepared for the arrival of his baby. Giving an insight into his ongoing prep, Vatsal shares, "Ishita has been doing some classes and she keeps sending me videos where they teach you stuff like how to pick a baby, hold them, and all those knick knacks."





"Plus, we have friends who have kids so they give us these tips and hints and we are making our way through all of it together. It's quite fun actually," he quips.





Vatsal says that he would want to be for his kid just like how his father was to him. "I want to be a pretty chilled out dad. I just want to be easy and more of a friend. The rest will be a learning process even for me as my little one grows. But I think the most important thing is to be there for your child whenever they need it, and that is all I want to do," he concludes.