Father's Day 2023: Priya Banerjee, Rajat Barmecha, Avinash Sachdev, Madalsa Sharma, Shannon K, Monica Bedi, Monica Dogra Celebrate Their Dearest Daddies

As we celebrate Father’s Day today, The Free Press Journal speaks to the stars about their bond with their dads.

Priya Banerjee

Priya Banerjee with her father | Instagram

“My bond with my father is extremely special. I have always been told I am just like my dad, and as I grew older, I realised that it’s indeed true. My father has been extremely inspiring and motivating. When I told him about pursuing acting as a career and moving to an entirely new city and country, he never discouraged me. He has always been my constant support in every way. My father stays in Canada and one of the biggest things that I miss is listening to him sing every night before going to bed. I recently visited him for his birthday but sadly, I had to be back and I couldn’t spend Father’s Day with him.”

Rajat Barmecha

Rajat Barmecha with his father Vicky Barmecha | Instagram

“My father is the first person who has always motivated me to even follow the most bizarre dreams of mine. He would let me just go for it and advise me to give my heart and soul to whatever I do and the rest will take care of itself. My inclination towards cinema and towards becoming an actor as a kid came from my father because he is a big fan of movies and when we were kids, he would take us out for every film that was released in theatres. This Father’s Day is extra-special as all three generations – me, my dad and my grandfather – will be celebrating it together.”

Avinash Sachdev

Avinash Sachdev with his father Vijay Kumar Sachdev | Instagram

“My dad is my best friend. While my mother brings in the discipline in our family, my father and I make sure to get in the fun factor. My dad is a very positive man and he always faces all problems with a smile on his face. His nature is very grounded, his patience is to some other level and the confidence that he gives me is immense. It’s my dream to become like him some day.”

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma with her father Subhash Sharma | Instagram

“Since I was a child, my father and I have always been quite close. With my father, I feel more at ease and comfortable sharing all of my issues and experiences than I do with my friends. I've always respected my father for his positive take on life. Papa usually says, ‘Life is funny; don’t take it too seriously’. That’s one thing I always remember when I set out to do something. He is the coolest guy ever. I still get treated like a princess by my father, and I love it. Every day I learn something new from Papa, which also helps me appreciate how similar we are in our own ways.”

Monica Bedi

Monica Bedi with her father Dr. Prem Kumar Bedi | Instagram

“There’s a lot of learning I have got from my father. I am completely a copy of him. He has always told me that one should be a giver in life. And not by his words, but by his actions, he has shown us that he is the biggest giver in life, and not with the intention of getting anything back. And the second thing he told me was to never think that anyone is smaller or bigger than you and that everyone is on the same page. He taught me to never be afraid of anyone, and that everyone should be treated equally with respect.”

Shannon K

Shannon K with her father and singer Kumar Sanu | Instagram

“I’m not in India to celebrate Father’s Day with dad but I’m planning to send him a gift and video call him. Dad is my mentor. He gives suggestions, and I use them to improve my music. The way he is, despite being a legend, has influenced me more than anything else. He is extremely modest and grounded. The best advice I’ve received from him was, ‘Your effort will speak for itself. Success and fame are segregated. Success requires perseverance, hard work, and time. You can do this by ensuring that your work has an impact on society. Nowadays, anyone may achieve fame. But success requires a lot of effort’.”

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh with her father Pankaj Singh | Instagram

“My father has been the biggest pillar of my life. I feel he should be celebrated everyday. He has made me a good human being. If someone tells me that I am very grounded or I am a good human, that’s all because of my father. He has always taught me to be grounded no matter how successful I become in life.”

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan with his father Shahbaz Rahmath | Instagram

“My father has always been the kind of person who does not impose his opinions on me. The biggest lesson I learned from him is how to be a human being of substance. It’s very easy for parents to impose their ideas of a good life on their children. Most times, it’s what worked for them, and other times, it’s what they don’t do that may have worked for them. I think my father understood and believed that my journey is mine, and I would be the best judge of it, like he was of his life. And that, for me, is the best father ever.”

Ulka Gupta

Ulka Gupta with her father Gagan Gupta | Instagram

My father has taught me to never let go of an opportunity to learn a skill. On Father's Day, I am gonna teach my dad how to drive an automatic car. He'll just take 10 minutes to learn but that moment is very important. He taught me to drive a manual car and bike so I’m excited to teach him something this time. In life, I want to be as confident as my dad and I love that about him.”

Monica Dogra

Monica Dogra with her father Anil Dogra | Instagram

“Relationships between fathers and daughters have a deeply unique quality. I know I can bring out the tenderest parts of my Father while also activating his most intense protection mechanisms! I’m so grateful for all my dad has done for me. Over the years, I understand it more and more.”