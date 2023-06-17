Father's Day 2023: Meet The HOTTEST Daddies in Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
On Father’s Day eve, here’s a look at some hottest and most devoted dads in the B-town
Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance and father of three, is admired for his attractive looks, stylish fashion sense, and heart-melting smile.
Shahid Kapoor, a talented actor and father of two, is known for his fitness, dance skills, and charming aura that appeals to all audiences.
Hrithik Roshan, the Greek god of Bollywood and father of two, captivates with his stunning features, sculpted body, and graceful dance moves.
Saif Ali Khan, the nawab of Bollywood and father of four, stands out with his royal lineage, classy style, and versatile acting, while balancing his time between his kids from different marriages.
Akshay Kumar, the khiladi of Bollywood and father of two, impresses with his fitness, action, comedy skills, and charismatic presence.
Ayushmann Khurrana, the multi-talented actor and father of two, wins hearts with his unconventional choices, social messages, and charming smile.
Arjun Rampal, the model-turned-actor and father of three, is admired for his handsome features, chiseled body, intense acting, and devoted love for his children from different relationships.
Ranbir Kapoor, known for his handsome looks is a father two a baby girl with wife Alia Bhatt
Thanks For Reading!