 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad; Urge People To Exercise Their Right
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad; Urge People To Exercise Their Right

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad; Urge People To Exercise Their Right

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7 am

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 08:55 AM IST
article-image

Allu Arjun and NTR Jr cast their vote at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

'Pushpa' star clad in a white t-shirt and black jeans, arrived at his designated polling station in Hyderabad to get his finger inked.

'RRR' fame arrived in a blue shirt and trouser look to cast his vote.

Read Also
Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For 96 Seats In 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024;...
article-image

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actor Allu Arjun Booked By Nandyal Police For Unauthorised...
article-image

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also
Andhra, Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun Supports JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan, Extends...
article-image

The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.

BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila are also looking for electoral success.

So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad; Urge People...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad; Urge People...

Is Sabrina Carpenter, 25, Ready To Date Leonardo DiCaprio, 49? Singer's Birthday Cake Drops Hint...

Is Sabrina Carpenter, 25, Ready To Date Leonardo DiCaprio, 49? Singer's Birthday Cake Drops Hint...

Ankita Lokhande Flaunts ₹2.23 Lakh Luxurious Black Sling Bag At Mother's Day Lunch with Mom...

Ankita Lokhande Flaunts ₹2.23 Lakh Luxurious Black Sling Bag At Mother's Day Lunch with Mom...

From Elvish Yadav To Shivangi Joshi: Here's How Television Celebrities Celebrated Mothers Day 2024

From Elvish Yadav To Shivangi Joshi: Here's How Television Celebrities Celebrated Mothers Day 2024

RIP Pavithra Jayaram: Actress' LAST Instagram Post With Husband Challa Chandu, Who Played Her...

RIP Pavithra Jayaram: Actress' LAST Instagram Post With Husband Challa Chandu, Who Played Her...