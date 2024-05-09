 Andhra, Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun Supports JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan, Extends Heartfelt Wishes On Election Journey
Pawan Kalyan is contesting from the Pithapuram Lok Sabha constituency which will vote on May 13 under phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will vote on May 13. Both the states are going to polls in a single phase.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun seen with JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan in this file image | X

Superstar Allu Arjun on Thursday (May 9) extended his support to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan ahead of phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The 'Pushpa Pushpa' superstar took to social media platform X and extended his heartfelt wishes to 'Power Star' actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on the latter's election journey. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh.

"My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for," Allu Arjun shared in his heart-felt post.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 voting

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are going to polls on May 13. All the 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and the 17 constituencies of Telangana will witness voting on May 13 which will seal the fate of candidates including Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party in the Telugu states.

Apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, voting will take place in Uttar Pradesh (13 seats), Maharashtra (11 seats), West Bengal (8 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Jharkhand (5 seats), Odisha (4 seats) and Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat). A total of 96 constituencies will witness polling under phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 across 10 states/UTs.

