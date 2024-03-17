'Your Life Is Valuable To Us': PM Modi Interrupts Pawan Kalyan's Speech To Request People On Light Tower To Come Down During Rally In Andhra (VIDEO)

During PM Modi's joint rally with new allies TDP and JSP in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu, a peculiar incident occurred in the crowd, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene personally. While JSP President Pawan Kalyan was delivering his speech, PM Modi abruptly interrupted him to address the audience himself. He then proceeded to urge individuals in the crowd who had climbed up a light tower to descend, highlighting the risk of electrocution.

"People from police, ask them to get down. There are live electric wires, what are you doing? Please come down," PM Modi said, as those up the light tower started climbing down.

"Your life is very valuable to us. Please come down. The people in media have taken your pictures. Now come down," the PM was heard saying.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi appeared on stage alongside Telugu Desam Party leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader, actor Pawan Kalyan, at a large-scale public gathering held in Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet town in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on March 17.

Dubbed Prajagalam, this event signifies the inaugural NDA election rally in Andhra Pradesh leading up to the concurrent legislative assembly and Lok Sabha elections set for May 13.