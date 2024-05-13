 Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For 96 Seats In 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Live Updates

Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For 96 Seats In 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Voting | Representational Image
13 May 2024 07:38 AM IST

PM Modi Calls For 'Democracy Duty' As Voting Begins In Fourth Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning expressed hope that people will vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy while Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters including those in Jammu and Kashmir to reach polling booths in record numbers as polling began for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "In today's 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"

13 May 2024 07:33 AM IST

Voting Begins For 96 Seats Across 10 States & UT

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

