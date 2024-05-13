Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For 96 Seats In 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

PM Modi Calls For 'Democracy Duty' As Voting Begins In Fourth Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning expressed hope that people will vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy while Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters including those in Jammu and Kashmir to reach polling booths in record numbers as polling began for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "In today's 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"