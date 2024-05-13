High Drama At Delhi CM House: RS MP & Ex-DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By CM Kejriwal's Ex-PA Vibhav Inside 6, Flagstaff Road, Calls Police

Swati Maliwal | ANI

High drama is unfolding at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in in the Civil Lines locality of the national capital, with Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal alleging Kejriwal's PA assaulted her. The development comes two days after Kejriwal walked out on Saturday from Tihar jail on interim bail till June 1.

According to reports, the Delhi police received two calls from the Delhi CM's residence at 6, Flagstaff in Civil Lines by a woman who identified herself as Swati Maliwal. She alleged that Vibhav had been repeatedly beating her inside the CM's residence.

स्वाति मालिवाल ने CM आवास में विभव पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाया। PCR कॉल की।



स्वाति मालिवाल AAP की राज्यसभा सांसद है और विभव मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के पूर्व PS. — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) May 13, 2024

According to reports, a PCR call was made to Delhi police on Sunday night following the alleged violence.

This is breaking story. More details awaited.