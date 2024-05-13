Mumbai: Central Railway Services Between Kalyan & Kurla Stations Disrupted Due To Signal Failure In Thane

File

Signal failure at Thane railway stations on Monday morning has affected train services between Kalyan and Kurla station on the Central line. The Central Railway said efforts were being made to restore the train operations.

Due to signal failure at Thane on all lines. Services between Kalyan and Kurla are affected.

All efforts are being made to restore the train operations to normalcy. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 13, 2024

"Due to signal failure at Thane on all lines. Services between Kalyan and Kurla are affected," the Central Railway tweeted.

In the latest update to the matter, the Central railway spokesperson confirmed that the issue was sorted and all train services came back to normal by 10:15 am.

This is breaking story. More details awaited.