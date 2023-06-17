'It's Such An Honour To Be Mithun Chakraborty's Son': Mimoh On Father's Day 2023 |

Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who ruled cinema as the OG Disco Dancer is simply a loving father to his son Mimoh Chakraborty. This Father’s Day, the Jogira Sara Ra Ra actor speaks to The Free Press Journal about the bond he shares with his dad, seeking career advice, dealing with the star kid label, and more.

On Father’s Day, Mimoh says his dad is his hero, saviour, and role model. “We're having this conversation because of him. Whatever I say will never be sufficient. I just want to thank him for the life that he's given me. Sometimes I wake up and I'm really grateful for what I have. It's such an honour to be his son. Even today when people come up to me and tell me how much they love my dad and how much they look up to him, it just seems so overwhelmingly positive."

Mimoh, despite being the son of a superstar, wasn’t hailed for it, but rather bullied and teased for being born in a privileged household. He recalls, “People did not like me for who I am. It’s so ironic, but sometimes I think if given a choice would I like to have a big circle of friends who don't judge me? Or not have this life? I’m not trying to boast but I was handpicked amongst the billions of children being born who had the pleasure of living in this household.”

When asked how it felt having a famous father, Mimoh states, “It never occurred to me that he was a superstar, for me he was always dad. You can’t dissect the entity and make the person into two halves and say this is the famous side, this is the father side. He’s always been very intimidating. Even today, if he calls us we automatically turn into attention mode and respond like soldiers to a general.”

Mimoh asserts that his father has never forced him or his siblings to do anything, but rather guided them to choose their own path and come out glorious. He says, “Dad never interferes. Only if I feel I’m very confused I do seek his advice. He tells me, ‘This is your choice, you’re a grown man, you will make mistakes and have your triumphs. My advice might be wrong or sometimes great but there is no guarantee that what I say is always right.’ My father is my last resort.”

Mimoh, who has worked in the entertainment industry for nearly fifteen years says that he wants to correct the term “star kids” because the moment you put star before kids, people who don’t even care about you start hating for no reason. He elaborates, “Because I’m his son, people already have this presumption that I don’t have to do anything. My struggles may not be similar but I am working hard in finding my own identity and niche in a world of competition. I don’t go out there blowing my own trumpet asking for sympathy.”

“My parents don’t want me to carry on their legacy. They want me to forge my own path. The industry has only one Shah Rukh Khan, one Amitabh Bachchan, and one Mithun Chakraborty. There can never be another one and there shouldn’t be. My objective is to do good work, to be appreciated for it, and see where it goes. There’s no pressure,” he concludes.