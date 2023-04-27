Bad Boy actor Namashi Chakraborty on facing failures at BO ahead: I have seen the lowest phase of my father Mithun and brother Mimoh

Namashi Chakraborty | Pic: Instagram/namashi_chakraborty

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin are all set to make their big Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial venture Bad Boy. The Free Press Journal recently spoke to the two newbies in an exclusive tête-à-tête.

Namashi, who is all set to try his luck in the films with director Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming rom-com Bad Boy, believes that his debut film has an old school feel to it. “Bad Boy is an anti-hero title. This film is Raj’s tribute to Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It is a simple romantic comedy with so much heart. This film will bring back the old school charm to the theatres. I am playing a son to Saswata Chatterjee, who is very principled in his life. So he calls me 'bad boy'. My character’s name is Raghu,” he says.

“If you see films like RRR, Pushpa: The Rule, they all are old school in a way. I totally believe that masala entertainers are back. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an old school film with a new spin. Commercial Hindi cinema is back and it is not the other way around,” he adds.

Today, actors are thriving on social media and have a huge entourage beside them. When asked how he copes up with changing times, he shares, “I don’t have an entourage and have zero social media pressure. Talking about the competition today, I feel that if my competition is with actors like Varun (Dhawan) and Kartik (Aaryan), then it is worth fighting for. Today, we all have so many avenues that we can make our own ways. I have Rajji in my debut film, what could I have asked more. I think I have won already in many ways.”

Namashi, who is the younger son of the yesteryears star Mithun Chakraborty claims that he takes this privilege as an honour. “I have seen ups and downs in my own household. I have seen the media calling my father a superstar and later shamelessly calling him a B-grade actor. I have seen my brother Mimoh’s debut and then how he vanished. I have become very thick skinned seeing all these personal experiences. Despite all odds, my brother stood like rock solid. He is coming up with two new films,” Namashi recalls.

Amrin, who is ready to be launched as Namashi’s on-screen lady love in Bad Boy, tells, “I never wanted to be an actor, especially when dad’s (producer Sajid Qureshi) films FryDay (2018) and Nanu Ki Jaanu (2018) were in the making. My first day ever on the sets was when I went to meet Govinda sir on the sets of FryDay. I took his blessings for whatever I do in my career ahead. I wanted to study business as that runs in the blood. We run a production house and my grandfather was a big film distributor so as kids, me and my brother have seen big CO’s of films in our house.”

Amrin further reveals, “I also cried on the sets as Rajji is a taskmaster. He wants his frame perfect. The director and producer both wanted me and Namashi to shine. I will wait for it to see the fate of the film.”

Bad Boy is slated to release on April 28, 2023 in cinemas.